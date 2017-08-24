The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service responded to a disturbance involving a man with a machete at Bananas Bar on Eastern Avenue in George Town in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The police responded just after 3 a.m. and after speaking with complainants and witnesses, they learned that a fight had begun between two women inside the bar and escalated to include two men.

One of the women was struck in the face with a bottle, and a man sustained a serious injury to his hand. Both people were treated at the Cayman Islands Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222.