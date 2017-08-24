The Cayman Flag Football Association witnessed one of the longest game days in its history last Saturday with four out of five games ending tied in overtime.

Maples Jaguars vs. Subway Lady Predators

The Subway Lady Predators earned a touchdown in the first half thanks to Jordyn Williams, but did not make the extra point due to Jaguars’ Nikki Ebanks deflecting the ball. The Lady Predators held the lead until Jaguars’ Khadija Chisholm intercepted to score, tying the game 6-6. Even with the game going into overtime, it ended in a tie.

Island Heritage Predators vs. Maples

Predators’ Peter Whittaker caught a touchdown early. Maples was not able to score until the fourth quarter when Kwei General caught the ball on the goal line to tie the game 6-6. Neither team was able to score again before overtime ended.

Red Stripe Wolverines vs. Tribe Tattoo Lady Sharks

Even with an overtime extension, neither team allowed the other to score. Lady Sharks’ Scimone Chin had two interceptions and Wolverines’ Cassandra Bodden received a 40 yard pass. The game ended scoreless.

MaplesFS Knights vs. Burger King Panthers

The Burger King Panthers broke the day’s trend of ties with touchdowns by Jordan Cacho and Chris Bennett in the first two quarters. Both touchdowns were supplemented by field goals to end the half 14-0. The MaplesFS Knights rallied defensively in the third quarter but Cacho was able to score once again and end the game 20-0.

Greenhouse Lynx vs. HSM Vipers

The first and second place women’s teams met in the final game of the day. Defense reigned throughout this game, with strong tackles on both sides from Lynx’s Christsania Parker and Bernadette Beckles and HSM Vipers’ Alicia Dixon and Paige Russell. The game went to overtime and Lynx took the lead 6-0 until the final play of the game when Dixon scored for HSM, tying 6-6.

Monday night football

Red Stripe Wolverines vs. Maples Jaguars

The Red Stripe Wolverines had an early touchdown by quarterback Antonette Vernon-Hamilton followed by an extra point. The Maples Jaguars’ defense made strong plays with key deflections by Khadija Chisholm and Somali Hall, as well as tackles by Tenecha Senior. The Red Stripe Wolverines scored again with a touchdown by Nekita Saintvil in the second half, ending the game 13-0.

Island Heritage Predators vs. Kensington Hellcats

League rivals Island Heritage Predators and Kensington Hellcats met in the final game of the week. Ernesto Ebanks of Predators caught the first touchdown of the night in traffic. Hellcats veteran Perry Levy then caught the ball to tie 6-6. The Predators later had a 3-point field goal from a 40-yard kick by Roy Forbes. Rounded out by a safety by defensive lineman Joseph Tatum, the Predators won 12-6 to knock the Hellcats to second seed.