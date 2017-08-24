Sometimes we all just crave a delicious, juicy burger, preferably with fries on the side. Whether it’s beef, chicken or a veggie alternative that floats your boat, Cayman has got stacks of restaurants with mouthwatering burger options on their menus. Here’s a selection for under $20 to try:

The beef burger

If you prefer to keep your burger choices classic, pop into Anchor & Den to try their Anchor Beef Burger. Their version stays simple with a 10-ounce beef patty, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and their special anchor sauce.

The chicken burger

The ultimate destination for a beer and burger, Craft serves up a wide array of options. including its Crispy Chicken Burger. Coming in a traditional brioche bun, it packs a punch with its chicken breast patty, Craft bacon, cheddar cheese, creamy avocado, crispy lettuce, juicy tomato and herb ranch sauce.

The really cheesy cheeseburger

There are few things better than a burger dripping in melted cheese. For your cheeseburger fix, look no further than the Kitchen Sink burger at Sunshine Grill. As the name suggests, this burger is packed with ingredients including bacon, Havarti and American cheese, sautéed mushrooms, onion, tomatoes, pickles and lettuce.

The Greek burger

For fans of Mediterranean cuisine, the Lamb Burger at Abacus is a must-try. It comes in a sea salt-encrusted pretzel bun, and the rich meatiness of the lamb is perfectly complemented by crispy onions, spicy arugula and a cooling tzatziki sauce.

The veggie burger

Whether you have special dietary requirements or you just fancy something a little healthier, the Veggie Burger served at 5 O’clock Somewhere at Margaritaville may just tickle your taste buds. It features a quinoa and grilled vegetable patty topped with tomato, zucchini, arugula and chipotle mayo, all in a homemade brioche bun.

The Caribbean burger

If you’re after a taste of the Caribbean, try Rambo’s Spicy Jerk Burger at Duke’s. As its name states, this homemade beef burger comes topped with spicy jerk sauce along with onion, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo garnishes.

The tiny burgers

When bite-size morsels are what you’re looking for, head to Bar Jack at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman and try out their tempting Chorizo Sliders. These tasty mini burgers feature ethically sourced beef patties, a chorizo tomato relish, paprika mayo, pepper jack cheese, grilled onion and crisp lettuce, all nestled inside a sesame bun.

The no-frills burger

The go-to place in Cayman for your classic beef, chicken or veggie burger has to be the Burger Shack. These burgers do not come with excessive toppings or exotic ingredients – they’re just straightforward, well-made and delicious.

The wild card

The weird and wonderful Conch and Crocodile Burger from Tukka is exactly what you’d expect from a restaurant that counts iguana and kangaroo among its ingredients list. The unique combination of seafood and reptile comes topped with a Scotch Bonnet Remoulade sauce to give it a bit of a kick.

Burger deals

If you’re after a good deal to help justify your burger eating habits, head to Fidel Murphy’s on a Monday for the $16 burger-and-a-beer special or to 5 O’clock Somewhere on a Sunday for their burger brunch. For $27.95, you can tuck into one of their burgers plus a choice of sides, fries and unlimited beer top-ups.