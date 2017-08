Sargassum seaweed, which hits Grand Cayman’s coastline from time to time, is seen on the beach at South Sound, where it has been settling for a couple of weeks. Sargassum was also spotted in Bodden Town over the weekend.

In June, Department of Environment Deputy Director Tim Austin said, “The eastern Caribbean usually suffers worse than us, but we get our fair share. There has just been more of it in recent years because of warmer ocean temperatures.” – Photo: Taneos Ramsay