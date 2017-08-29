Trial resumed on Tuesday for senior immigration officer Garfield Wong, who has pleaded not guilty to charges arising from a traffic accident in December 2013.

Wong is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and leaving the scene of the accident.

Defense attorney Dennis Brady, who has questioned the workings of the “Intoxilyzer” equipment that measures the proportion of alcohol in a person’s blood, urged Magistrate Grace Donalds to have the device brought to court.

When Wong’s breath was tested, the machine produced a reading of 0.184. The legal limit in Cayman is 0.100.

Expert witness Charles Smith said the device in question would weigh about 40 pounds.

After further discussion, the magistrate said she did not feel the need to examine the machine or see a demonstration of how it works. “I didn’t have any problem understanding what the pages explained,” she said, referring to pages from the Intoxilyzer manual that have already been submitted as part of the Crown’s case.

Mr. Brady pointed out that he had received a certificate stating when the machine had been last calibrated before it was used on the defendant, but he had not received any extracts from the book in which the calibrations were said to be recorded.

Crown counsel Scott Wainwright said he expected to produce the book on Wednesday.

The trial has been scheduled for three days this week, but Magistrate Donalds had a four-page list of cases to deal with on Tuesday before she could continue with Wong’s matter. This trial began in January and has carried over to additional dates depending on the availability of expert witnesses and counsels’ schedules.