MLA Dwayne Seymour, through corporate sponsorship, donated $10,000 to assist the Bodden Town Primary School PTA in their efforts to buy playground equipment and upgrade other areas at the school.

The PTA has committed to raising $20,000 for the “Revitalizing Our Future” project and in June asked community partners and patrons of the Bodden Town school to help with sponsorships so that playground equipment, additional seating areas and outdoor storage could be obtained.

Mr. Seymour, who represents Bodden Town East, thanked the PTA for their commitment to identifying projects that enhance the lives of children.