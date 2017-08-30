Cayman to play in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifiers

The road to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 starts in September with the global qualifications at the ICC World Cricket League Division 5 in South Africa.

Competing for a spot in the India 2023 matches are eight teams representing five regions: Cayman Islands, Germany, Ghana, Guernsey, Jersey, Italy, Qatar and Vanuatu.

The qualifiers take part in the six-day competition hosted in Benoni, South Africa, starting Sept. 3.

The fixtures on Sept. 3 are: Cayman Islands vs. Qatar; Italy vs. Guernsey; Jersey vs. Vanuatu; and Ghana vs. Germany.

The Cayman Islands team members are: Ramon Sealy (captain), Corey Cato, Alessandro Morris, Gregory Smith, Yeron Sacha De Alwis-Seneviratne, Conroy Wright, Omar Willis, Ricardo Roach, Jalon Linton, Ryan Bovell, Troy Taylor, Deno McInnis, Darren Cato and Kevin Bazil.

Two teams from the tournament will qualify for Division 4 to be played in mid-2018, and five teams will be relegated to the regional divisions.

Teams have plenty to play for, and it provides them with an opportunity for hard-fought competitive cricket in the 50-over format, a press release states.

Group A includes Italy, Guernsey, Cayman Islands and Qatar, while Jersey, Vanuatu, Ghana and Germany will be fighting to secure the top two spots of group B. The top spots from each group will play in the semifinals, and the bottom two sides will compete for placings.

Cayman Islands captain Ramon Sealy said, “This is a great opportunity to take part in the tournament. We have worked very hard in preparation and we are excited to test our abilities on the global stage.

“We were delighted to have qualified from the Americas regional qualifier, and we look forward to doing ourselves and our country proud in South Africa.”