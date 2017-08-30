At the PWC Junior Tennis Tournament on Aug. 25 and 26 at The Ritz-Carlton Tennis Centre, Jake Fagan won the 10-and-under division, defeating Albert Berksoy.

Albert fell just short in the deciding tiebreak. The final score was 6-3, 4-6, 10-4.

In the 14-and-under division, No. 1 seed Jakub Neveril defeated No. 2 seed Alex Priestley 6-3, 6-3. Jakub had a walkover in the semifinals to reach the final, while Alex survived a tight semifinal match against Willow Wilkinson, 7-6, 7-6.

In the 18-and-under division, the match between Jade Wilkinson and Jake Booker lasted for two hours. Jade emerged victorious 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

The next PWC Junior tennis tournament will be at the end of September.