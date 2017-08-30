NCAA basketball coming to Cayman in November

Eight top NCAA Division 1 men’s college basketball teams from the U.S. will come to Grand Cayman in November for the inaugural Cayman Islands Classic.

The NCAA preseason tournament, hosted by Caymax Sports Ltd. and sponsored by the Mountain West Conference, will feature the Cincinnati Bearcats, Iowa Hawkeyes, Louisiana at Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns, Wyoming Cowboys, Buffalo Bulls, South Dakota State Jackrabbits, Richmond Spiders and University of Alabama Birmingham Blazers. They will play 12 games over three days at the new John Gray High School gymnasium, which organizers say is the only facility on island that meets both NCAA and FIBA requirements.

The CI Classic, which organizers say will become an annual event, has been six years in the making, and is the brainchild of Caymax CEO Joe Wright and President Victor “Coach Voot” O’Garro. It joins other pre-season college basketball tournaments hosted in tropical destinations such as the Bahamas, U.S. Virgin Islands and Maui, Hawaii.

From a sports tourism perspective, organizers believe the tournament will have a similar positive impact on the local economy as it has had on the other islands, a press release states. The USVI Paradise Jam tournament has approximately $2.4 million in “direct economic impact” and $6 million in media exposure for the country, according to USVI Tourism Commissioner Beverly Nicholson-Doty. The Bahamas’ Battle 4 Atlantis, now in its seventh year, attracts more than 5,000 fans during Thanksgiving week and helps to increase hotel capacity from what is typically around 60 percent that time of year to 90 percent, the press release states. The 2015 Maui Jim Maui Invitational generated $17.2 million in visitor spending for the island of Maui according to data provided by the Hawaiian Tourism Authority, and has contributed more than $205 million to the local island economy since its inception in 1984.

“The Ministries of both Sports and Tourism are pleased to support the Cayman Islands Classic. This is an opportunity to showcase our world famous ‘Caymankindness’ to a new visitor demographic, and strengthen our sports tourism product,” said Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell. “The Ministry and our partners in sports have worked hard to build our islands’ reputation as a world-class sports tourism destination to encourage events of this caliber to our shores.”

Coach Voot said, “The Cayman Islands Classic is a big coup for the Cayman Islands, and we are so thrilled that we were able to make it happen. We have known for years that we have the infrastructure and the capability to host this caliber of event, but we just needed the proper facility, which we now have with the new John Gray gymnasium.

“Not only will these teams and their families, fans, officials and supporters have a first-class experience here in Cayman, but local basketballers, especially our youth players, will have the chance to see the game played at a higher level. We have some players who would like to play college ball, and this tournament will help them understand what is expected for them to get to this level of the game.”

In addition to the tournament, which takes place from Nov. 20 to 22, there will be a youth basketball camp for kids ages 7 to 12 on Saturday, Nov. 18, and a Charity Golf Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 19. All proceeds from that tournament will go to Meals on Wheels, YMCA Cayman Islands and the Cayman Islands Basketball Association Youth Programme.

Booster packages (one ticket to all three of a team’s games), the all-tournament pass and all individual game tickets are currently available on the event website.

For more information about the Cayman Islands Classic, or to buy tickets, log on to www.caymanislandsclassic.com or email coach Voot at [email protected]