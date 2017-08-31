A woman accused of taking everything from an elderly Hawaii resident who was in her care nearly a decade ago was arrested in Grand Cayman on Wednesday during a police warrant sweep.

Rosemarie Delatorre, who insisted her name was legally changed to Rosemarie Bodden, has used four different names and three passports over the past 10 years, the Cayman Islands Grand Court heard. Hawaii state district court records show she was being sought on a bench warrant from the Maui County court in September 2011. It was on that extradition warrant that officers with the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service arrested her.

Hawaii court records show that in 2009 Delatorre was charged with 23 counts alleging she stole the identity of an 86-year-old woman in her care, forging checks and fraudulently using credit cards.

When Delatorre appeared in Hawaii district court in 2009, prosecutors alleged she had stolen more than $70,000 from the woman, who had no way of supporting herself any longer, according to reports from the Honolulu Advertiser.

The thefts from the elderly woman were alleged to have occurred between early 2006 and mid-2008, according to Maui County prosecutors.

Delatorre’s attorneys noted at the time of her 2009 court appearance that she was ill, had no criminal record and was essentially confined to her own home at the time.

It’s not clear when she arrived in Cayman, but an attorney who spoke on her behalf in court Wednesday said she has been living with family members in Prospect.

Delatorre approached the court dock wearing a surgical mask, moving slowly and struggling to stand up and sit down at Magistrate Grace Donalds’s direction.

Defense attorney Jonathan Hughes, who had just been instructed to represent Ms. Delatorre on Wednesday, said she suffered from lupus, was taking about “11 different medications,” was very weak and suffered from chronic pain. Mr. Hughes told the court that her health could be in danger if she was remanded in custody and urged the court to grant her bail.

Director of Public Prosecutions Cheryll Richards did not formally object to bail, but noted that the request should be made subject to a physician’s confirmation of her condition.

Mr. Hughes said it was not possible to provide that medical information on Wednesday, but Ms. Richards indicated it should not take too long to retrieve medical records if Delatorre was already receiving extensive care in Cayman.

Magistrate Donalds ordered bail to be granted on a $15,000 bond with additional conditions including the surrender of travel documents and regular reporting requirements to the George Town Police Station until her next court appeared on Sept. 7.

Ms. Richards noted that Delatorre had numerous passports and “must have known a trial was set” and did not appear for trial. That trial date was set in September 2011.

Delatorre was advised of her rights relative to the extradition process. Cayman has a legal arrangement to extradite criminal suspects to the U.S. The court noted it is up to Delatorre whether she decides to waive extradition proceedings or challenge them.