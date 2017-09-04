A man who pleaded guilty to possession and consumption of ganja chose to go to prison instead of receiving treatment or counseling.

Hartwell Delmore Ebanks, 49, told Magistrate Valdis Foldats on Monday: “Send me to Northward. Make me do my little time and come out.”

Ebanks had first appeared in court for this matter in June. He entered guilty pleas to possession of 3.785 grams of ganja at a West Bay premises last Sept. 13. He was bailed so that a social inquiry report could be prepared.

On Monday, the magistrate asked for a drug test before sentencing, but Ebanks did not want to provide a urine sample for analysis. The magistrate said the reason he wanted the test was to make sure Ebanks had not been using cocaine.

The magistrate agreed that Ebanks had made admissions and had entered his guilty pleas at the first opportunity.

Because of his previous drug convictions, Ebanks presented a difficult case to the court, the magistrate told him. His report indicated that he didn’t want to go to counseling and he had been adamant that he would not go to Caribbean Haven, the residential treatment centre.

The magistrate said he did not want to send Ebanks to prison, but sometimes, “People do it to themselves,” he commented.

In Ebanks’s case, if he did not change his lifestyle, he would likely kill himself through drug abuse, the magistrate told him.

He said he was taking into account the defendant’s cooperation, early guilty pleas and difficult physical situation. He therefore started with a three-month sentence but reduced it to two months.

Ebanks earlier told the court he had almost lost his leg a few days ago. He did not elaborate, but appeared in court on crutches and with a surgical sock on his right foot.

The magistrate marked the file, “Defendant requires medical attention.