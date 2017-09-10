NEW: Rough seas close North Church Street

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has blocked North Church Street between Mary Street and Bodden Road in George Town “due to sea action which has made the roadway dangerous for road users,” according to a news release.

Although the nearest that Hurricane Irma approached Grand Cayman was at a distance of about 250 miles, the powerful storm still generated wind and waves along Grand Cayman’s coastline.

According to police:

“The public is being warned to treat wave action in that area and elsewhere with caution.

“Any information in relation to other areas which are being affected be weather, wave action or storm surge and which could pose a danger to the public should be reported to 949-4222.

“Further notification will follow as soon as conditions change.”