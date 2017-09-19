A new Patient and Family Advisory Committee of the Health Services Authority met for the first time this month in an effort to improve patient care at health facilities.

Members will help inform the agency about patient experiences and advise on possible areas of improvement. They will also serve as a community connection to promote Health Services Authority initiatives, said HSA Chief Executive Officer Lizzette Yearwood.

“Your role [on the committee] is to help our organization see things through the patient’s eyes, giving us valuable input and perspective to deliver quality healthcare to our patients. The purpose of the group is to give patients and families a voice in their healthcare,” Ms. Yearwood said.

“As healthcare providers, we have the best of intentions and we do a really good job. But there is room for improvement, and we want to hear directly from patients and families to learn how we can provide the most extraordinary patient experience every time.”

Advisory council members include families and patients who have been hospitalized at the Cayman Islands Hospital or who have used other HSA facilities, such as the district health centers, within the last three years.

Other representatives will come from service providers and stakeholders such as CINICO, the Health Insurance Association of the Cayman Islands and the Seafarers Association.

To join the committee, advisers must complete an orientation on roles and responsibilities, and patient confidentiality. The council meets monthly and members serve for two years.