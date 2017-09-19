Customs officers arrest three in drug bust

Customs officers arrested two people for drug offenses at Owen Roberts International Airport on Friday, and later arrested another man in West Bay.

The two departing passengers bound for Cayman Brac, a man and a woman, were detained on suspicion of possession of cocaine and ganja with intent to supply.

In a follow-up operation, Customs officers searched a residence in West Bay and arrested a man on suspicion of possession of ganja following the recovery of ganja, weighing scales and other utensils from the residence.

All three suspects are Caymanian.

Customs said the two suspects arrested at the airport remained in custody Monday while the male who was arrested at his residence in West Bay was granted bail.