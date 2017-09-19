Man admits carrying ganja to prison

Sean Luke Dunbar, 23, was remanded in custody on Tuesday after pleading guilty to possession of 3.9 pounds of ganja at Northward prison on Feb. 16.

Defense attorney Jonathon Hughes said Dunbar regretted his action but had let himself get talked into it because his child was very ill at the time and he was desperate for money.

Mr. Hughes asked that the defendant be allowed to remain on bail pending the preparation of a social inquiry report.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats asked how the attorney proposed to mitigate for the offense of taking that amount of ganja into the prison. He referred to the sentence of 16 months he had handed down the previous day for about 3 ounces of ganja at the prison.

The magistrate said pressure to commit the offense was not mitigation. Further, Dunbar was on a suspended sentence for possession of ganja with intent to supply, which had been imposed in January. “Six weeks later, he is moving 3.9 pounds into prison,” the magistrate remarked.

There was no discussion as to how the ganja was to be supplied or how it was discovered.

“Your lawyer has tried valiantly to keep you on bail, but the law does not support that,” the magistrate told Dunbar. He remanded him in custody, with sentencing set for Oct. 30.