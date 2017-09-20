BREAKING: Body found along waterfront

A body was found along the George Town waterfront Wednesday morning, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

The find was made behind the Eden Rock dive shop just before 4 a.m., the RCIPS confirmed.

The dead man was identified as a 37-year-old male from India.

Police could not immediately state what happened to the person. He was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Note: The victim was initially identified by police as being from Nepal, but it has since been confirmed that he was from India.