St. Lucia prime minister praises Health City

St. Lucia Prime Minister Allen Chastanet praised Health City Cayman Islands after meeting with medical professionals at the East End healthcare facility.

“The Cayman Islands and the northwestern region of the Caribbean are extremely lucky to have Health City serve them,” Mr. Chastanet said in a press release, adding that St. Lucia hopes to adopt this model of healthcare.

The hospital is a joint project between India-based Narayana Health and U.S.-based Ascension, and is accredited by Joint Commission International.

Mr. Chastanet was impressed to see radiology scans being read in real time by professionals in India.

“We would like to have the same facility in St. Lucia to allow St. Lucians and people in the eastern Caribbean access to the standards, experience and technology that’s being put into practice at Health City,” he said.

Health City’s executive leadership is also interested in exploring opportunities for collaboration with St. Lucia and other nations in the Caribbean.

“We were extremely pleased to receive Prime Minister Chastanet at Health City,” said Dr. Chandy Abraham, CEO and medical director at Health City.

“We have also been very impressed with the prime minister’s vision for the sustainable development of the Caribbean and look forward to working with him and his government on how we can expand the provision of compassionate, high-quality, affordable healthcare services to the people of the region in a world-class, comfortable, patient-centered environment,” he said.

The prime minister was assured that Health City would support the work of existing medical facilities in St. Lucia.

“We would like their team to come down to St. Lucia as soon as possible so we can sign a memorandum of understanding and get something started very quickly,” Mr. Chastanet said.