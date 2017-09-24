Relief efforts continue in Cayman for victims of Irma, Maria

Local organizations continue to contribute to the relief efforts of the jurisdictions affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Hurley’s Media hosted a charity happy hour on Sept. 15 at Camana Bay and raised $5,500 in donations for the Red Cross Hurricane Irma Relief Fund.

“The Cayman Islands Red Cross is grateful to Hurley’s Media for taking the initiative by hosting the happy hour event,” said Cayman Red Cross Director Jondo Obi. “We are in regular contact with our colleagues in the BVI, TCI and Anguilla, and there is still a need for additional supplies as the assessments continue.”

The BVI Red Cross is also being assisted by Danielle Coleman, the Hazard Management’s deputy director of preparedness and planning, who was dispatched to the British Virgin Islands to help with aid efforts.

Her role includes damage assessment, aid distribution and coordinating with other emergency relief stakeholders. She was dispatched on Friday following an official request to government from the Red Cross.

Kevin Studds, country manager of the overseas branches of the British Red Cross, said the organization chose to dispatch Ms. Coleman because she is familiar with disaster management and knows the staff and volunteers of the BVI Red Cross.

Dominica is also receiving assistance post-Maria, as the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility announced on Friday that it is making a payout of more than US$19 million to the jurisdiction. The payout will be made within 14 days of the hurricane.

Cable & Wireless also announced that it has launched a relief fund for victims of both Irma and Maria. The company seeded the fund with US$500,000, and Flow users can donate $1 by texting “GIVE” to code 2300.

C&W added that it has begun restoration work on Dominica’s telecommunications infrastructure.

“I’m hugely proud of our employees who have worked night and day to begin to bring our mobile network back online,” said Cable and Wireless’ CEO John Reid. “While the situation on the ground in Dominica is grave, the passion of our employees to restore our mobile services enabling critical communications, as well as helping the broader relief efforts, has been truly inspiring.”