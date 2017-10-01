Three arrested for ganja importation

Police arrested three men on suspicion of importing ganja after they fled from a boat that came ashore in the South Sound area in the early hours of Friday morning, Sept. 29.

According to police, just after midnight, the Joint Marine Unit and Air Operations responded to the sighting of a suspicious vessel reported to have come ashore.

“Packages were being offloaded when police arrived on scene. The three occupants fled the scene and were arrested shortly thereafter,” the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said in a statement.

The three men remained in police custody Sunday.

The matter is under investigation by the Drugs and Serious Crime Task Force.