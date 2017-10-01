Youth roller hockey kicks off with inter-school tournament

The 2017 roller hockey season officially began Sept. 22-23 at Kings Sports Center with the 7th annual EY inter-school tournament. Seventy-four boys and girls, ages 6 to 15, represented their schools across the island and battled hard for school bragging rights and, of course, the big golden trophy to display at their school.

The 15U division kick started the tournament on the Friday night with the team from Cayman International School coming away with the tournament win. This was their second championship win in five years.

In the 12U division, the kids from CIS also skated away with a couple of big wins when it counted the most to raise the trophy in victory. It is to be noted Cayman Prep were missing a couple of key players that may have made a difference, but either way it was a very close tournament for this age division and great fun to watch.

Last year, the 8U division champions were a mixed group of players from Cayman Prep, Triple C, Montessori by The Sea and St. Ignatius, but once again the group from CIS came away with the big victory, making it a clean sweep in all the age groups.

Following the success of the Inter-school Tournament, the Kings roller hockey league will kick off on Sept. 30.

In the 12U Division, Burger King will face off against Harbour, while PwC faces Mourant-Ozannes. This division will play Friday evenings at 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 2 p.m.

The 15U division teams, EY, CIBC, Lightning and the Dart Ducks all have some great talent and games should be very exciting to watch on Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday mornings at 9 a.m.

In the 8U division, Bovell, Deloitte, KPMG and Wheaton Metals will play Saturdays in back to back games at noon and 1 p.m.

Youth roller hockey in Cayman continues to flourish on the back of a successful development program that introduces kids to the sport through learn-to-skate and introduction to hockey programs that then feed directly into the league once the kids have acquired basic skating and stick handling skills. These programs run on Saturday mornings at Kings Sports Center.