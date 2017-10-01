Police respond to apparent gunshot

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service responded to the scene of an apparent gunshot Friday night in the vicinity of the parking lot behind Margaritaville on Harbour Drive in George Town.

The police responded around 11:25 p.m., and the sound was described as a loud explosion. Upon arrival, the police established a cordon around the area and conducted a search in which they recovered one spent shell. Nobody was injured in the incident, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Detective Inspector Joseph Wright at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via their Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call center of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS).