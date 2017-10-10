Matheo Capasso represented the Cayman Islands Sailing Club at the Bahamas Optimist National Championship Sailing Regatta held in Freeport, Grand Bahamas, Oct. 7 and 8.

Capasso dominated the fleet in near picture-perfect conditions on day one, winning all three of the races staged.

Winds were steady between 12 and 15 knots and the rolling waves made for conditions that favored the 12-year-old Cayman sailor.

The Bahamian fleet rallied back hard, coming out in full force on day two of the event. In slightly less favorable conditions, Capasso had to work hard to maintain his lead. At the end of day two, he had won two of the three races and, after a strategic error at the beginning of race three, was able to rally back to finish the last race of the regatta in second place, missing taking the lead by mere seconds.

Capasso scored a near-perfect 7 points (6 first placements would be a perfect score) to win not only the Blue category for sailors between the age of 10 and 12, but also to win the overall regatta title (sailors 15 years old and under).

Capasso’s next regatta is at the Coconut Grove Sailing Club in Miami, on Oct. 28 and 29, where he will be joined by two of his teammates from Cayman, George Hider and Jaspar Nielsen.

The Cayman Islands Sailing Club Optimist team has a busy season planned in the run-up to the North American Opti Championships, to be held in Mexico in June 2018, where they hope to send a full team of four sailors.