The Save Our Youth Foundation is hosting its third annual Monster Dash 5K Walk/Run fundraiser at Camana Bay, Saturday. Walkers and runners start at 7 a.m., but go in opposite directions.

All participants are encouraged to wear costumes for the family friendly event. The race is open to all, with strollers and children welcome.

The race will comprise a loop through Camana Bay and the Cayman International School, starting and ending between Cayman National Bank and the main Dart office at 89 Nexus Way. There will be prizes for best overall costume, best family costume and first runner. Water and snacks will be provided at the end of the race, with a water stop at the turnaround.

All proceeds from the event will help fund SOY programs, including school SOY Clubs, which offer forums for students to discuss issues affecting them. In addition, SOY brings in various mentors to motivate and inspire the young people. The club members are also asked to perform community service, and have helped promote and organize the Monster Dash and will be volunteering on the day.

Save Our Youth is a nonprofit organization, founded in 2005 with the mandate of empowering Cayman’s youth by facilitating them to be positive leaders, entrepreneurs, and law-abiding citizens who value themselves. The programs and initiatives SOY has launched since its establishment include the annual Football Extravaganza/Family Fun Day, SOY Achievement Medallion Awards, SOY Club, SOY Community Service Awards and SOY Student of the Month Awards.

To register online, go to www.caymanactive.com/monsterdash. The advance entry fee is $20 for adults and $15 for students (age 10-18), with children under 10 free. Registration on the day of the event begins at 6:15 a.m. and will cost $25 for adults. For more information, email SOY at [email protected]