The 2017 CUC Primary Football League and Girls’ Primary Football League regular seasons continued this past Saturday with a number of games taking place across the Grand Cayman.

At the Town Hall Field in West Bay, Sir John A. Cumber Primary’s Under 9 boys enjoyed an entertaining 2-0 win over Truth For Youth in the Group A match-up.

Young Zephon Ebanks was the hero on the day for the “red tide” as he converted two free kicks in the 19th and 32nd minutes to lead his troops over Truth For Youth.

In front of a large, supportive crowd, both schools were in great spirits as they took to the field. After a rather “disorganized” start, with many of the players playing in a competitive match for the very first time, things started to settle down as the forward and midfielders finally worked out which direction they needed to go in order to score.

NorthEast v. Prospect

In Group B, NorthEast Schools had a very exciting Under 11 game against Prospect Primary.

NorthEast’s Derrick Russell opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a sublime free kick. In the 20th minute, Prospect’s Ned Thorpe ensured that the teams were level going into halftime as he blasted in the equalizer with a low drive through a crowd of defenders, giving the NorthEast goalkeeper no chance.

In the 30th minute, Russell again found the back of the net from a free kick, this time going low, with the ball bouncing over the flailing Prospect goalkeeper’s reach. At 2-1 up, NorthEast again had the momentum going into the final period of play.

Refusing to give in, Prospect Primary threw everything forward – missing a penalty, hitting the crossbar, coming close on many occasions, and finally, Ned Thorpe again stepped up and latched on to a loose ball, powering it past the helpless NorthEast goalkeeper in the 48th minute to send his teammates and supporters into rapture.

The 2-2 score means each team receives one point. It was a fitting result to a truly exciting match-up.

Group A games

In other Group A games, it was George Town Primary 1 vs. Savannah Primary 3 (Under 9); George Town Primary 0 vs. Savannah Primary 1 (Under 11); and St. Ignatius 4 vs. Cayman Prep ‘B’ 0 (Under 9).

Group B games

In other Group B games, it was Red Bay Primary 2 vs. Cayman Prep ‘A’ 2 (Under 9); Red Bay Primary 0 vs. Cayman Prep 3 (Under 11); Prospect Primary 4 vs. Cayman International School ‘B’ 0 (Under 9 – respect rule); Triple C 0 vs. South Sound Schools 4 (Under 9); and Triple C 1 vs. South Sound Schools 1 (Under 11)

GPFL games

In the Girls Primary Football League games, it was George Town Primary 1 vs. Savannah Primary 1; St. Ignatius Prep 0 vs. Cayman Prep 3; Prospect Primary 0 vs. Cayman International School 2; and Bodden Town Primary 0 vs. Sir John A. Cumber Primary 4.

The 2017 CUC PFL and GPFL regular season continues this Saturday with games at the Annex Field, Academy Field, Bodden Town Primary, Cayman Prep, St. Ignatius and the Dart Field.