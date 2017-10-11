Seven employees of the Caribbean Utilities Company traveled to the British Virgin Islands Monday to assist with the territory’s power restoration efforts in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Theemployees, who are in CUC’s transmission and distribution operations department, will spend about three weeks in the BVI, according to a press release from the company.

They were selected because they have pole-climbing experience, which is necessary when dealing with a shortage of vehicles and equipment due to the Category 5 storm, CUC stated. Robert Whorms, manager of CUC’s transmission and distribution operations, said the company is happy to lend a helping hand to hurricane victims.

“We know firsthand the devastation caused by Hurricane Ivan in 2004 and the urgent need for assistance to restore electricity for the health and rebuilding of the nation,” he said. “We are thankful that we are able to provide support in the aftermath of the recent hurricanes.

The Cayman team, led by Geraude (Jerry) Holness, supervisor of line services, consists of Jessie Bodden, Ricardo Heron, Miguel Goldbourne, Alvin Shol, Evan Casey and Michael Pompa-Clarke. The BVI government has said that it hopes to restore power throughout the territory by mid-December at an estimated cost of US$48 million.