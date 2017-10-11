A civilian employee with the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a charge of breach of trust.

Sara Connor, 38, worked in the RCIPS finance department. When she first appeared in Summary Court last year, she had been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the case.

Connor was charged with fellow employee Siscely Solomon, 43. In September 2016, while the matter was still in the Summary Court, the Crown was advised that Solomon had left the island two days earlier. Her name remains on the indictment.

The charge does not state the value of the goods obtained, but the prosecution earlier had indicated a sum between $5,000 and $7,000.

Breach of trust is a charge that can be dealt with only in the Grand Court. On Wednesday, after Connor entered her guilty plea, Crown counsel Toyin Salako indicated that further charges of obtaining property by deception and false accounting could be left on file after Connor is sentenced.

Details of the charge are that between Aug. 19, 2013 and March 31, 2016, Connor, together with Solomon, used the RCIPS credit account provided by Kirk Supermarket, to obtain goods from the store for their own private use and they failed to repay the balance of that credit facility.

Justice Alastair Malcolm allowed Connor’s bail to continue until her sentencing date, Jan. 18.