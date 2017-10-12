Ahoy! All golfers, pirates (and golfing pirates) should mark their calendars and sign up for the Pirates Week Charity Golf Classic, scheduled for Oct. 27.

Not for the faint-hearted, the charity golf scramble promises thrills and spills on the fairway at the North Sound Golf Course. Celebrating 40 years of the Pirates Week Festival, this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever. There will be even more swashbuckling fun and pirate shenanigans on the greens, with competitions and prizes galore, all while raising money for the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association of the Cayman Islands.

Teams of four are encouraged to sign up for 18 holes of golf … with a twist, as costumes are definitely part of the fun. Just don’t let your parrot interfere with a potential birdie or eagle! Teams compete for the top spot and prestigious bragging rights, with prizes being offered for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. There will also be spot prizes for the best pirate costume, the putting contest and longest drive. Prizes include rounds of golf, restaurant and spa vouchers and Cayman Airways tickets. Spaces are limited, so sign up early to secure your spot.

Pirates Week

The Golf Classic is always held before the main events of Pirates Week kick in, which start on Nov. 3 with the weekend in Cayman Brac, followed by the long weekend in Grand Cayman – Nov. 9-13. This is the first year when Pirates Week on the main island is being reduced to one weekend only, which means four days will be crammed full of activities. Locals can attend all the events on the Monday, as it is a public holiday.

The festival concludes with the Little Cayman celebrations from Nov. 17-19.

So, if you’re a golfer, you’ll want to get your costume out of the closet a little early to be ready for the Golf Classic, while the rest of the pirates and wenches start polishing their boots for November.

See ya tharrrr!

For more information about the golf tournament, and to register online, visit www.piratesweekfestival.com

and search under Grand Cayman events. For information about Pirates Week and the full schedule of events, visit the same website, email [email protected]

or call 949-5078.