NEW: Five robbed outside Salty’s in armed holdup

***Update, 12:45 p.m.***

Police have issued a follow-up statement saying that “ it remains unclear whether any shots were fired during the robbery at Grand Harbour early this morning, and whether the injury received was as a result of being struck from behind, or possibly from a gunshot.”

A second victim has come forward indicating he also suffered a minor injury.

Police said, “CCTV footage, along with witness statements, are being reviewed as part of the investigation. Given developments this morning, detectives are now working on the basis that shots may have been fired.”

***Original story***

Three men, two armed with handguns, robbed five people sitting outside Salty’s bar in Grand Harbour shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, five people were seated in the area outside the bar, after it had closed, when they were approached by three hooded men, at least two of whom were in possession of a handgun. No shots were fired, police said.

During the robbery, one man received a head injury and was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The suspects escaped on foot, heading east with a quantity of cash and personal belongings.

Police said the suspects were described as tall, dark-skinned males of thin but muscular build.