Registrations start Monday for new Customs system

Registration will be open from Oct. 16-27 for a new entry-declaration system for the territory’s importers, the Customs Department announced on Tuesday.

Although most importers were previously registered in the old system, it is necessary for all importers to be registered in the new system, the Customs Department stated in a press release.

Registration will take place on the first floor of the Customs Headquarters at 42 Owens Roberts Drive. The new system goes into effect on Nov. 1. If businesses do not register by then, they can still do so during normal business hours.

Once registered with Customs, importers can then submit entries electronically and do business with Customs without having to attend in person, the department stated.

Customs officials did not respond to Compass phone calls seeking information about what else may change for importers declaring goods, but they have said in the past that the new system will streamline the process.

“Using technology will eliminate the need for importers to submit paperwork or attend in person at our counters, saving them time, money and paper as well,” Deputy Collector of Customs Kevin Walton said in a press release last month.

The upgrades are a part of an overhaul to the department that will take place over the next three years, according to Customs officials.

“This will be the first phase of the business modernization and refining process that Customs will embark on over the next three years,” Collector of Customs Charles Clifford said last month. “This initiative is aimed at delivering excellent customer service and more efficient trade facilitation for importers in the Cayman Islands.”

Another aspect of the overhaul includes amendments to the Customs Law and Customs Tariff Law, the Customs Department stated last month, though it did not say what specific changes could be made.