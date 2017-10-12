Applications for early childhood assistance open

The Ministry of Education is accepting financial assistance applications for its Early Childhood Assistance Programme fund for Caymanian children who were born between Sept. 1, 2013 and Aug. 31, 2014.

According to a press release, applications are being accepted from families that meet certain criteria to assist with the payment of fees at an early childhood center until June 30, 2018.

“The fund is limited, and thus will be allocated to qualified applicants on a first-come, first-served basis until it is depleted,” the release stated.

Application forms and information can be downloaded from the Ministry of Education’s website, www.education.gov.ky. Forms may also be collected from the Government Administration Building and all early childhood centers.

All completed application forms and required documentation must be submitted to the Early Childhood Care and Education Unit on the 2nd Floor of the Government Administration Building.

For more information, contact Early Childhood Care and Education Officer Renee Barnes at 244-5735 or email [email protected]