Letter: Anguilla is grateful for aid from Cayman

I have lived on your sister island and British Overseas Territory of Anguilla for more than 30 years.

Being in the financial services industry (and serving on the boards and councils of various organizations), we have great working relationships with excellent service providers in Cayman.

It is my regret that I’ve only been to Cayman once, about 25 years ago when Cayman hosted the training sessions for incoming Rotary presidents and secretaries and, even then, much about Cayman impressed me.

As adequate words do not exist, and in my capacity as a private but very appreciative individual, please allow me to express the utmost thanks to the Government, the Rotary Club (and especially Chris Johnson), Health City Cayman Islands, as well as all of the people of the Cayman Islands for all of the help and assistance they have provided to Anguilla in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

I am in receipt of a donation and this is being handed over to the Anguilla Red Cross, who have been doing excellent work, making sure that those in the greatest need are taken care of.

We are gradually recovering but it will take quite a while before we are fully recovered, but we would not be at this stage without your thoughtfulness, decisiveness and generosity.

Heaven forbid that Cayman should ever “get an Irma” but I would expect that Anguilla would do what it could to help.

With gratitude,

Graham Crabtree