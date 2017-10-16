Trio of ganja suspects make second appearance in court

Three Jamaican nationals charged with importing more than 400 pounds of ganja into the Cayman Islands made their second court appearance Monday via videolink from Northward Prison.

Cephas Solomon Reynolds, Eyon Joshua Johnson and Linton Nightpole Pillarchie, who allegedly brought 438 pounds of ganja to Cayman on Sept. 28, will make their next court appearance on Oct. 24.

The three men are also charged with illegal landing and possession of ganja with intent to supply.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service arrested the three men after the Joint Marine Unit and Air Operations discovered a suspicious vessel coming ashore in the area of South Sound on Sept. 29.

Packages were being offloaded when the police arrived, and the three suspects fled the scene but were apprehended shortly later.