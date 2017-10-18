Scuba divers removed debris Monday from the wreck of the USS Kittiwake dive site, which was damaged during a storm last week.

Divetech, which has a maintenance contract with the Cayman Islands Tourism Association to keep the wreck shipshape, removed broken mirrors and other debris that had come loose when the wreck toppled on its side last week.

Using lift bags for the heavier items, the divers were able to clear the debris from the site.

Joanna Mikutowicz of Divetech said the cleanup had taken the best part of Monday afternoon.

Swells associated with Hurricane Nate, which passed nearly 300 miles from Grand Cayman on Oct. 8, snapped the anchor chains, leaving the 251-foot-long, 2,200-ton vessel on its side.