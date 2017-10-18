Healthcare conference to begin Thursday evening

“Food For Thought” is the theme of this year’s Cayman Islands Healthcare Conference, with 10 speakers scheduled to speak on nutrition-related topics from Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 19-21.

The event is free and open to the public, and will focus on issues such as how food affects behavior, heart health, and overall health. Advice will also be given on eating healthy at home.

The opening night speaker will be “The Foodie Physician” Dr. Sonali Ruder, who will address healthy eating through the different stages of life.

Other speakers range from local experts, including Health City cardiologist Dr. Ravi Kishore, to overseas professionals, such as Dr. Wael Barsoum, president of Cleveland Clinic Florida.

“By bringing together experts from a variety of fields, we aim to provide healthcare professionals the opportunity to develop their knowledge of nutrition and its implications on health to ultimately create a better experience for their patients,” said Health Minister Dwayne Seymour. “This conference also offers a wealth of knowledge to members of the wider community, to educate themselves on ways to utilize food to support the health and wellness of themselves their families and clients”

Additionally, there will be a number of “nutrition in action” breakout sessions that will feature presentations and cooking demonstrations from world-class chefs. The demonstrations are open to attendees on a first-come, first-served basis.

“These breakout sessions are important as they really show how to take the key points from all the presentations at the conference, and use them to create nutritious as well as delicious meals at home,” said Health Services Authority CEO Lizzette Yearwood, the chair of the conference planning committee. “The idea behind each session is to demonstrate that healthy is an attainable ideal and very easy to implement into your daily routine.”

More than 1,000 local and overseas delegates attended the conference last year, a record number, and organizers hope to draw another banner crowd this time around.

“It’s a conference for everyone: government, families, communities, employers, healthcare workers,” said Mr. Seymour.

The event kicks off Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton, with registration open from 5 p.m.

To see the full agenda of speakers and events, visit www.healthcareconference.ky.