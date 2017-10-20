Tune in to NCVO Radio Telethon this weekend

The National Council of Voluntary Organisations has been going for a long time, and so has its annual Radio/Telethon. Who can forget the NCVO Radiothon of old, when Olive Miller was firmly ensconced at headquarters on the microphone, appealing to the Cayman public for funds? Families would gather around their FM and AM transmitters, listening for their pledges to be read out and for pleas from drivers trying to find a house that had a donation to give.

No donation was too small (or too big) and every one of them was appreciated, proven by the fact that even $1 pledges would be read out over the airwaves.

Television may now have come into the mix, but the radiothon still remains, and the goal is the same: to raise money for the National Council of Voluntary Organisations. These funds are necessary to keep the organization’s many vitally important programs running.

Everyone from John Foster to Barrie Quappe has taken to the microphone to encourage people to pledge. Now it’s time for the season of giving once again.

Those familiar with the annual NCVO fundraiser may be looking for the fire trucks in town. They used to grace the inner streets, asking drivers to donate as they made their way through the capital. This year, however, they will be placed more strategically to avoid bottlenecks in George Town. Expect to see big red shiny behemoths at popular supermarkets on both Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20 and 21.

Members of the public are also asked to participate in the Dress Down Day, happening on Friday. Dress down and dress in green while making a small donation to the NCVO’s Radio/Telethon. Your group’s representative can make the donation live at the Prospect Playhouse on Saturday night.

The main event is scheduled for Saturday night, starting at 7 p.m., broadcast live from the Prospect Playhouse Theatre, where it has been held for a number of years. Just as before, members of the public are absolutely welcome to come along, free of charge, and watch the entertainment as it unfolds throughout the night. Otherwise, they can listen or watch at home on Radio Cayman or Cayman 27, respectively.

Viewers can phone in with their donations/pledges on the night to the dedicated phone line for the event – 946-6136 – which is only valid on the night of the Radio/Telethon; all money raised helps many children on island through the NCVO’s children’s programs.