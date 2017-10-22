Half a dozen traffic offenses have been levied against a driver who witnesses said attempted to disrupt a Progressives party political event in early May.

The suspect is due to appear in court Oct. 30.

He is accused of leaving the scene of an accident, careless driving, driving without insurance, driving without being qualified, use of an unregistered vehicle and speeding.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said the suspect, whom they did not name, was charged on Oct. 11 with the various traffic offenses.

He was arrested in June in connection with the incident.

According to multiple witnesses the Cayman Compass spoke to after the May 9 event, the man was revving a motorcycle and shouting curses outside a meeting being held by Progressives party candidate Marco Archer, who was supported by other party candidates and district residents during the event.

Following the obscene display, the motorbike driver sped off along Crewe Road away from the Progressives party headquarters and collided with a Cadillac near the intersection with Ella Ray Gardens, police said.

The motorbike collision caused the Cadillac driver to strike a parked car on nearby Ella Ray Gardens Drive.

The Cadillac’s driver suffered minor injuries. No one was in the Toyota.

Police did not locate the suspect until more than a month after the crash.