The Westin Grand Cayman is ready to show its new face to the world.

The luxury hotel nestled along Seven Mile Beach recently completed a two-phase renovation that cost $50 million, and it welcomed the community Friday night to see the final product.

All of the hotel’s 343 rooms and suites were updated, and extensive effort was put into reshaping the corridors, public spaces, pool deck and retail gallery. Even the elevators in the hotel are new, and the lobby bar features floor-to-ceiling glass windows that offer a view of the ocean.

The Westin staged a Business After Hours event Friday night, allowing partners, investors and community members to see the new renovations and tour the newly refurbished rooms.

Morty Valldejuli, a vice president and managing director for Pyramid Hotel Group, welcomed the groups to the hotel Friday night and thanked everybody who was a part of the renovation process.

“As you know, it takes a village to put something like this together,” said Mr. Valldejuli. “It’s been the culmination of years since 2016 when we started Phase One planning and construction.”

The Westin now has four one-bedroom suites and four two-bedroom suites, including two dubbed the “Presidential Suite.” The Presidential Suite comes compete with a 1,500-square-foot terrace looking out onto the ocean, complete with amenities like a grill, fire pit and foosball table.