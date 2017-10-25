The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is investigating a report of a rape outside a bar in George Town in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to a police statement, officers responded to the report around 3:45 a.m. outside Bananas bar on Eastern Avenue.

Police said the woman, who had been inside the bar, walked outside with a friend into the car park.

“She was then approached by a man who pulled her away, pulled at her clothing and then assaulted her nearby. The man then fled the scene,” the police statement said.

Police carried out checks in the immediate area, and throughout wider George Town during the early morning hours, but found no one fitting the description provided.

The suspect is described as being dark-skinned, about 5 feet, 8 inches in height and of medium build. He was wearing a green shirt and blue pants.