Cayman delegation attends cruise conference in Mexico

Senior government officials and representatives from Cayman’s tourism industry are attending the 24th annual Florida Caribbean Cruise Association Conference in Merida, Mexico.

According to a press release from the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism, the delegation is “showcasing attractions, culture and activities with a focus on the importance of cruise tourism and delivering the message that the Cayman Islands is open for business.”

The ​forum, blending meetings and workshops with social functions, is attended by approximately 100 executives from the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association’s 19 member cruise lines “who decide where ships call, what is sold and used onboard, and how to invest in destinations and infrastructure,” the FCCA states on its website.

The Cayman delegation consists of government representatives from the Ministry and Department of Tourism; the Port Authority; the Cayman Turtle Centre and the Tourism Attraction Board, as well as private sector partners Cayman Crystal Caves, DECCO Ltd. and The Tour Company.