Indoor volleyball action continued Saturday, Oct. 21 at First Baptist Church as the women’s teams came out to play their third match in the Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation National League.

Both Clyde Built Construction Lady Knights and Spike Girls entered the night with a 1-1 record. In this match, it was the Lady Knights imposing their will in the first set and throughout the game to win in straight sets, 25-20 and 25-22.

In the second women’s game, the undefeated FPC team played the Heineken Honeys, who had yet to win a set. FPC wasted no time showing why they were undefeated when they took the first set 25-17. The Honeys stepped up their game in the second set and managed to narrowly beat FPC 25-19. The Honeys maintained their momentum going into the third set and battled for each and every point; however, FPC narrowly prevailed 26-24.

The men’s game capped the Saturday night games as the top two teams faced off in the final match. The first set was won by Team Chemistry 25-19, but the Burger King Knights surged in the second set to win 25-22. The third set was even closer as both teams wrestled for control, with Team Chemistry coming out on top 27-25. In the fourth set, Team Chemistry took control and never looked back, taking the set 25-16 to win the game three sets to one.

In the Monday night match, the Knights played against the First Baptist Church men’s team. This game was won relatively easily by the Knights in three straight sets, 26-24, 25-22 and 25-12.

FPC seizes control of the Ladies Division

On Tuesday night, the Heineken Honeys won their first match as a result of a default by the Spike Girls, who did not have sufficient players to field a team.

In the late match, the top two women’s teams faced off for control of the league. The undefeated FPC team came out firing early, and won in two straight sets, 25-15 and 25-21.

Games continue Saturday evening at the First Baptist Church. Visit www.civf.ky to see the schedule.