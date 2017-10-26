After three weeks of play in the inaugural Dart Under 14 Girls’ and Under 13 Boys’ high school football leagues, the young women from Cayman International School Blue and the young men from Cayman Prep sit atop the standings in their respective leagues.

In the girl’s league, the top three schools remain undefeated, with CIS Blue leading with 9 points from three games, Cayman Prep United are second with 7 points from three games and Triple C is third with 4 points from two games.

In the boy’s league, the top three schools are also undefeated with Cayman Prep leading with 7 points from three games, St. Ignatius are second with 6 points from two games and Triple C sits in third place with 5 points from three games.

Both leagues kicked off during the first week in October and apart from the sporadic deluges encountered during the first two weeks of play, which resulted in a few unavoidable postponements, the teams have found their groove and have played some very entertaining football.

High schools participating in the leagues include Clifton Hunter High School, John Gray High School, St. Ignatius Catholic School, Triple C, Cayman Prep and High School, CIS and Cayman Academy. Venues include fields at Clifton Hunter, St. Ignatius, Cayman International School (Dart Field), Cayman Prep High School, the Annex Field and the CIFA Centre of Excellence in Prospect.

Schools are currently on mid-term break but play will resume on Wednesday for the girls and on Thursday for the boys. Games scheduled on Wednesday include John Gray vs. Triple C (Annex Field); Clifton Hunter vs. CIS Blue (Dart Field); St. Ignatius vs. Cayman Prep United (St. Ignatius); and CIS White vs. Cayman Prep City (Cayman Prep High School). For the boys, it’s John Gray High School Sevens vs. St. Ignatius; John Gray Eights vs. CIS (Dart Field); Clifton Hunter vs. Cayman Prep (Annex Field); and Triple C vs. Cayman Academy (CIFA Field).

The leagues have been specifically designed to assist with the development of youth football in Grand Cayman.

For more information on the leagues, contact Neil Murray at [email protected] or call 925-0926.