Consumer protection bill open for public comment

A bill aimed at implementing consumer protections in the Cayman Islands is open for public and stakeholder comment, the Cayman Islands Law Reform Commission announced.

The Consumer Protection and Guarantees Bill, 2017, was developed following comments submitted last year on a commission discussion paper on establishing discrete consumer protection legislation. The commission has called for such legislation since 2010.

The proposed bill addresses procedure to make a consumer complaint, rights of consumers, consumer guarantees for the supply of goods, consumer remedies when a supplier or manufacturer guarantee is breached, and recalls, among other issues.

“These legislative proposals aim to safeguard the interests of the consumer in matters relating to the supply of goods and services while providing mechanisms to seek appropriate redress when certain consumer standards are breached,” read a commission press release.

The deadline for receipt of comments is Jan. 12.

The bill can be viewed online at www.lrc.gov.ky. Comments should be submitted in writing by Jan. 12 to Jose Griffith, 133 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman, P.O. Box 136, KY1-9000. Submissions can also be sent to [email protected]