Cultural Foundation seeks fish fry vendors for Gimistory

The Cayman National Cultural Foundation is looking for seven fish fry vendors to participate in the Gimistory 2017 district fish fry competition.

Vendors with experience serving high volumes of customers efficiently and with proven experience in preparing and serving traditional Caymanian fried fish and fritters are welcome to submit applications to participate.

Prospective vendors should submit applications by Nov. 6 for priority consideration.

“Our goal is to give festivalgoers the opportunity to experience a local culinary delight and to celebrate the best local cooks who help keep this culinary tradition alive,” said Patrice Beersingh, programs manager at the Cultural Foundation.

The winning fish fry vendor will be selected from among the seven vendors serving the seven Gimistory locations. The winner will earn the title of “Best Fish Fry” and receive a grand prize.

Cayman Islands International Storytelling Festival, Gimistory, takes place from Nov. 25 to Dec. 3 each year, and is the highly anticipated local kickoff to the holiday season.

Applicants can contact CNCF at 949-5477 or email [email protected] to receive application details.

Gimistory 2017 takes place in each district on Grand Cayman and one night in Cayman Brac on the following dates:

Dart Park, George Town: Saturday, Nov. 25, 7-9 p.m.

Kaibo Beach, North Side: Monday, Nov. 27, 7-9 p.m.

Nurse Josie’s Senior Home, Bodden Town: Tuesday, Nov. 28. 7-9 p.m.

East End Public Beach: Wednesday, Nov. 29, 7-9 p.m.

Cayman Brac Agricultural Grounds: Thursday, Nov. 30, 7-9 p.m.

West Bay Public Beach: Friday, Dec. 1, 7-9:30 p.m.

Smith Barcadere, George Town, Saturday, Dec. 2, 7-9:30 p.m.