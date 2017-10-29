The sun shone over the Cayman Islands again Sunday, following two days of drenching rains and strong winds from Tropical Depression 18, which developed into Tropical Storm Philippe over the weekend.

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service forecast decreased cloudiness and showers Sunday morning, as Philippe moved northeast into the Atlantic, away from Florida and the Bahamas.

The system brought more than 5 inches of rain to Grand Cayman over 48 hours, the National Weather Service reported. Four inches fell Friday morning through Saturday morning and an additional 1.3 inches fell Saturday morning through Sunday.

The effects of the system on Cayman subsided by Sunday, but scattered showers from southwest of Grand Cayman threatened to bring additional rains, the National Weather Service indicated. A small craft warning remained in effect for local waters in Cayman and boaters were encouraged to exercise caution over open waters.

After affecting northwestern Cuba, southern Florida and the northern Bahamas with tropical-storm-force winds, Philippe was not forecast Sunday to hit any other land areas.

The poorly organized system was moving north-northeast Sunday morning at 31 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center reported. Tropical-storm-force winds, still hitting the northern Bahamas Sunday morning, extended outward up to 195 miles from the storm’s center.

Philippe was forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone Sunday night and to be absorbed by a large extratropical low on Monday.

Flooding and event cancellations

While Cayman avoided the worst of the system, which passed northwest of the islands Friday and Saturday, heavy rains brought extensive flooding, especially to low-lying areas of Grand Cayman. The National Roads Authority warned drivers to watch for potholes that may have formed from the heavy downpours.

Several Halloween-weekend events were canceled or rescheduled due to the adverse weather.

The University College of the Cayman Islands Fall 2017 Honours Convocation, scheduled for Saturday night, was canceled until further notice.

Saturday’s kid-friendly Spookfest at Pedro St. James Castle was rescheduled for Nov. 4, while a Friday-night celebration for adult ghosts and ghouls at Hemingways was rescheduled for Nov. 3.

A month remains in the Atlantic Hurricane season, which officially ends Nov. 30. The next named storm of the season will be Rina.