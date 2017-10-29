More mosquitoes likely to follow heavy rains

The Mosquito Research and Control Unit says it is expecting a “significant emergence” of mosquitoes over the coming days due to heavy rains recently.

The increased rainfall results in a higher number of mosquitoes hatching during this period, compared to dryer conditions, the unit pointed out in a press release Friday.

“The wet and stormy weather has also been hampering MRCU’s control efforts, as neither ground, nor aerial operations can be conducted in extreme wet or windy conditions,” the release stated.

The MRCU said that as soon as weather conditions permit, it will respond to the expected mosquito emergence.