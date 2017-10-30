Students learn to take stand against bullies

Students took a stand against bullying at “STOOD UP Fair 2017” at the Arts and Recreation Centre in Camana Bay Saturday, Oct. 21.

The aim of the fair was to encourage children and youth to be creative in exploring ways they can address bullying.

The fair featured student booths with their anti-bullying projects.

“We were pleased with the turnout,” said Charmaine Miller, acting programs coordinator at the Family Resource Centre.

“Participants who had developed their projects were very imaginative and were passionate about them. As part of Anti-Bullying Month, we wanted students to actively participate in finding ways they and their peers can help prevent these antisocial behaviors.”

She said this is the first STOOD UP Fair and they were encouraged by the positive feedback they received from all the students who participated.

The anti-bullying fair, hosted by the Department of Counselling Services and the Family Resource Centre in partnership with Hurley’s Media, Rotary Sunrise, Dart and local author Paul Schreiner, attracted dozens of students from across Grand Cayman.

Students from primary and secondary schools participated in one of the two age categories.

Winners in the 10-12 category were Jelani Hanson in first place, Paige Prendergast, second, and Antaneya Baptist and Manila Matos-Ebanks, third. In the 13-16 category, the top three were: Ashley-Jade Peharie, Shante Ramoon and Jevon Stewart.

First place winners won HP laptops, second place winners received tablets, and third place contestants got $100 gift certificates from Kings Sports Centre and Camana Bay.

Schools participating were Clifton Hunter and John Gray High schools, Grace Christian Academy, Triple C and George Town and Red Bay Primary schools.

Projects covered verbal, social, physical and cyberbullying.

Each entry was assessed by four judges who asked contestants to make short presentations about their projects. The judges assessed participants’ projects based on quality and originality, the anti-bullying theme, educational value and students’ explanation of their project.

One of the projects that proved particularly popular was an anti-bullying video by 11-year-old Jelani Hanson. “I saw a poster promoting the STOOD UP Fair in class and it grabbed my attention,” he said.

The event also showcased booths by the Cayman Islands Police Service, YMCA and Rotary Sunshine Club of Grand Cayman.