Wet weather, DUIs lead to 30 weekend accidents

There were 30 vehicle collisions this weekend on Grand Cayman, marking at least the fourth weekend since July in which there have been 20 or more crashes.

All the collisions happened between Friday, Oct. 27 and Sunday, Oct. 29 on Grand Cayman, a period during which the island was hit with more than five inches of rain.

“We saw a spike in traffic collisions this weekend, which we believe to have been in part due to the wet weather,” said RCIPS Inspector Ian Yearwood. “A large number of these collisions also involved people driving under the influence.

“We are urging the public to exercise caution when driving on wet roads and in rainy weather; and to remember that poor road conditions and alcohol are a very dangerous combination.”

Some of the crashes highlighted by police included a Saturday morning wreck along the Esterley Tibbetts Highway where a bicycle rider was struck by a car that left the scene; an auto-pedestrian accident Friday night in West Bay where alcohol was blamed and the driver arrested; and a DUI arrest Friday along the George Town waterfront where the vehicle driven appeared to have been involved in an accident before being stopped.

The bicycle rider and the pedestrian suffered minor injuries in the crashes. The drivers were arrested in connection with both incidents Friday. There was no report of any arrest in Saturday’s hit-and-run.