New license plates ready for pickup

Police and the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing are advising motorists that temporary license plates must be replaced with new plates as soon as possible.

In a statement issued Thursday, police announced that the new plates were ready to be collected at the DVDL offices on Crewe Road. The announcement included a warning that people should no longer be driving with temporary plates.

“We actually have two rooms full of the uncollected plates,” stated DVDL Director David Dixon in a press release. “To pick up the new plates, customers must bring their temporary registration plates, windshield coupon (if not expired), and log book to our Crewe Road office to receive their permanent plates.”

The DVDL began replacing plates with new electronic tags in February, beginning a process that will see 45,000 of the new plates issued in the Cayman Islands over a three-year period. From December last year, before the new electronic plates were ready, the department started issuing temporary plates to drivers. The temporary plates were issued by the department to about 700 vehicles.

Police traffic operations

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service announcement also highlighted operations conducted by its traffic department over the last week.

According to the RCIPS, its traffic department set up more than 10 roadblocks and speed traps, and issued 78 tickets. Most tickets were given for speeding, while other tickets were given for window tint and driving unregistered vehicles.

“These traffic operations are designed to increase the safety of the public by ensuring that the rules of the road are being followed,” said RCIPS Inspector Ian Yearwood, the head of the traffic management unit. “We all know that speeding is dangerous and puts other road users at risk, but illegal tint also creates unsafe conditions on the road for a number of reasons, and we are therefore stepping up our enforcement in this aspect as well.”

Drivers in illegally tinted vehicles could receive a $150 ticket or be cited for a traffic offense that requires an appearance in court and the possibility of a $150-$2,500 fine, the RCIPS stated.