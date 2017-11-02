Moustaches, goatees and beards were flying and the smell of aftershave filled the air, as men sacrificed their facial hair for the “mopening” night of Movember at the King’s Head bar in Camana Bay.

The annual fundraiser for men’s health and prostate cancer education challenges men “to grow your mo and save a bro.”

The men who shaved their beards at the Nov. 1 event will grow their facial hair throughout the month to bring attention to prostate cancer. They will compete Dec. 1 at Calico Jack’s in several moustache-themed categories, including the best “Magnum P.I.” moustache, and the “barely mo” ‘stache for the less prolific hair growers.

“Movember is a month of activities organized by amazing volunteers called the ‘mo bros’ and ‘mo sisters,’” said Jennifer Weber, operations manager of the Cayman Islands Cancer Society.

“Overall, they are events to bring education, awareness and fundraising to the topic of men’s cancer and men’s health issues in the Cayman Islands.

“The proceeds from Movember are really important to us …. One, they benefit our education and awareness programs, which are really important for the community. Secondly, they help us with our financial aid program. The financial aid program is what most people are interested in because it helps real people with cancer in Cayman.”

A highlight of the month will be the “infoMOtion” night on Nov. 16 at the Lions Community Centre. The night of education starts at 7 p.m. and will offer the opportunity to speak with a doctor about men’s health issues.

So far this year, the Cancer Society has spent $40,000 on financial aid for prostate cancer in Cayman.

“That doesn’t include things like the PSA tests that we run all year long. Those are just expenses we’ve incurred helping men with prostate cancer who came to us,” Ms. Weber said.

For a full list of Movember events and information on how to participate, visit www.movember.ky.