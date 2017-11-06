Acker, Harfield take triathlon titles

A stormy Saturday night gave way to serene conditions Sunday morning, as more than 100 athletes descended on Seven Mile Beach for the Cayman First Triathlon.

Competitors in the Olympic distance tackled a two-lap, 1,500 meter swim course in the waters off Public Beach, a four-lap, 24.8-mile bike course along the Esterley Tibbetts Highway and a six-lap, 6.2-mile run up and down West Bay Road. In the sprint category, athletes completed half the distance in each discipline.

Marius Acker was first out of the water in the sprint event and never relinquished the lead, holding off competition from Darrel Evans and Michael Testori to cross the line first in a time of 1 hour, 7 minutes and 19 seconds.

In the Olympic distance event, Patrick Harfield set an unbeatable pace, storming to victory with a seven-minute margin on his closest rival, Stuart Bray, while Gareth van den Bergh edged out Jamie Hughes in a close battle for third.

Michelle Bailey was the winner in the women’s sprint distance event in a time of 1:19:49. Tanja Knapp was second and Justine Plenkiewicz third.

Nadine Gray took the women’s title in the Olympic Distance in a time of 2:34:04, with Alyssa Dodson second and Arwen Lawson third.

Race director Paul Schreiner said the mild conditions and cool temperatures had been perfect for the race.

“The event was great,” he said. “It was a cool day with overcast skies most of the day. The swim was extremely calm and there was no wind on the bike. The athletes loved the conditions and the course.”